Aldi announces 'largest ever' package of annual investment with potential for new Yorkshire stores

In its annual trading update, Aldi said it plans to open 23 new locations before the end of the year – marking a record £800m investment programme during 2024.

The retailer, which currently has over 1,000 stores, previously announced plans to scale to 1,500 stores across the UK. The firm has also confirmed that Yorkshire is among the areas it is focusing on.

Aldi said that areas in Yorkshire where it is currently looking to place new sites include Harrogate and York.

Aldi has announced what it described as its “largest ever” package of annual investment to accelerate its expansion across Britain’s towns and cities, with areas of Yorkshire set to benefit. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to bringing high quality, affordable groceries to millions more British families.

“With more than 1,000 stores across the country, our footprint is definitely growing, but we know there are still a number of towns that either don’t have an Aldi or have shown demand for more stores.”

The supermarket added that it is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development, and that the sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

It said that the new locations would “ideally be near a main road with good visibility and access”.

The announcment comes after Aldi was granted planning permission for a new store in the Hillsborough area of Sheffileld in July.

Aldi said at the time that construction would start “in the coming months” and that the scheme would create 40 jobs at the supermarket and a total of 170 when fully up and running.

The proposals was granted by Sheffield City Council despite the authority receiving 129 objections including from all three local councillors around highways issues, as well as concerns from other businesses. Concerns were also raised around the environment and disruption to cyclists.