Aldi: Britain's best-paying supermarket to create 240 new jobs in Yorkshire

Aldi has announced plans to create 240 new jobs in Yorkshire shortly after confirming a series of pay rises for shop floor staff.

The supermarket said roles available in Yorkshire will include store managers, assistant store managers, deputy store managers, store assistants and cleaners.

The German multinational, which currently employs 45,000 people in the UK across 1,020 stores, said last month it will raise its minimum hourly rate to £12.71 from March, up from £12.40 an hour currently.

Employees in and around London will see their hourly pay rise to at least £14, up from £13.65.

Aldi is creating hundreds of new jobs in Yorkshire. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Aldi’s pay increases position it as the best-paying supermarket brand.

Next is Sainsbury’s, which has said it will raise the minimum across the UK to £12.60 in August, followed by Lidl, where store workers get at least £12.40.

Aldi said it also continues to offer paid breaks worth approximately £1,370 a year for the average store colleague.

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our store colleagues are the best in the business and, as we continue to expand our store network and provide more customers with access to Aldi’s high-quality, affordable products, we’re going to need to grow those store teams with even more amazing people.

“We are committed to creating rewarding careers and offering market-leading pay for all our store colleagues. This year promises to be an exciting year as we bring even more Aldi stores to local communities across Britain.”

The pay increases come after Aldi’s UK boss Giles Hurley signed an open letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves warning her about the impact of rising taxes on companies in the October Budget.

Labour is raising national insurance contributions (NICs) for companies as well as increasing the minimum wage they can pay workers.

The NICs increase is designed to help pay for improvements to public services like the NHS, but retailers have criticised it for making it more expensive to hire people.

The national living wage for people aged 21 and over will rise to £12.21 in April, up from £11.44 currently.

The letter said: “We appreciate the Government’s commitment to improving public finances and investing in public services, and we recognise the vital role businesses play in supporting these efforts.

“However, the scale and speed of these new costs create a cumulative burden that will inevitably lead to job losses and higher prices.”