Job hunters can expect competitive pay, career growth and top roles 🌟

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In-store workers at Aldi will see hourly rates increase to £12.71 from March, with London staff earning at least £14

Aldi remains the best-paying UK supermarket, outpacing rivals Sainsbury's and Lidl

CEO Giles Hurley said Aldi was focused on valuing and rewarding its workforce

With over 45,000 employees and 1,020 stores, Aldi offers competitive roles and career growth

Job seekers can easily apply via Aldi’s careers website for store, logistics and management roles

A major supermarket is once again making headlines as the best-paying grocery retail chain for shop floor staff in the UK.

Aldi has announced a pay rise for its in-store workers starting in March. The move comes as German budget retailer Aldi aims to support its workforce amid rising costs and reinforce its reputation for rewarding employees fairly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 45,000 employees across 1,020 UK stores, Aldi is set to increase its minimum hourly rate for store assistants to £12.71, up from the current £12.40.

Those in and around London will see their minimum pay rise to £14 per hour, up from £13.65.

(Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Aldi has consistently positioned itself as a leader in pay among UK supermarkets. The latest increase outpaces rival chains, with Sainsbury’s offering a minimum of £12.60 (effective from August) and Lidl starting at £12.40.

Aldi CEO Giles Hurley said the supermarket was committed to providing competitive pay to reflect its focus on valuing its workforce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hurley said: “Our colleagues are the best in the business, and this latest pay rise reflects our ongoing commitment to ensuring they remain the best paid.”

Store assistants are the backbone of Aldi's operations, responsible for tasks like restocking shelves, operating tills, and assisting customers.

With the new pay rise, the role offers an attractive hourly rate alongside opportunities for growth and development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to apply for jobs at Aldi

For anyone considering a role at Aldi, now is an excellent time to explore opportunities with the supermarket giant.

Whether you’re seeking a customer-facing role or a position in logistics or management, applying for a role at Aldi is a straightforward process:

Visit Aldi’s careers website: Head to aldirecruitment.co.uk, where you can browse job openings across stores, warehouses, and corporate offices.

Head to aldirecruitment.co.uk, where you can browse job openings across stores, warehouses, and corporate offices. Search for jobs by location: Filter roles by location to find vacancies near you. Aldi lists detailed job descriptions, requirements, and pay rates for each position.

Filter roles by location to find vacancies near you. Aldi lists detailed job descriptions, requirements, and pay rates for each position. Submit an online application: Once you’ve identified a role that suits you, complete the online application. You’ll need to provide your CV and answer a series of questions designed to assess your suitability for the position.

Once you’ve identified a role that suits you, complete the online application. You’ll need to provide your CV and answer a series of questions designed to assess your suitability for the position. Prepare for the assessment process: Depending on the role, Aldi may ask you to complete online tests, such as numerical reasoning or situational judgment assessments.

Depending on the role, Aldi may ask you to complete online tests, such as numerical reasoning or situational judgment assessments. Attend an interview or assessment day: Successful candidates are typically invited to an in-person interview or assessment day. For store-based roles, this may include practical exercises like stocking shelves or interacting with customers.