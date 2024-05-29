Aldi jobs: Supermarket giant to hire 200 new staff across Yorkshire as hourly pay goes up

Aldi is planning to hire 200 more workers in Yorkshire as its latest pay rise comes into force.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket is on the lookout for people of all levels of experience to fill roles across the region, including full and part-time positions.

The recruitment push comes as Aldi increases hourly pay rates for all its store colleagues across the UK from this week.

The new pay increases will see the hourly rate of Store Assistants nationally rise from £12.00 to £12.40, and from £13.55 to £13.65 for those within the M25.

This marks the second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year and takes the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.

A company spokesperson said: “It means Aldi continues to offer the best hourly rates in the sector.

"The supermarket also remains the only one to provide paid breaks, which is worth more than £900 a year for the average store colleague.”

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi UK, said: “The roll out of our latest pay increase cements our commitment to our colleagues that we will always be the best-paying retailer.

“Our colleagues play an integral part in our ever-increasing popularity, and this is another way for us to acknowledge the incredible work they do every day across the UK.”

In recent years Aldi has overtaken Morrisons to become the UK’s fourth largest supermarket, amid rapid expansion across the country and as more households looked to make savings through the cost-of-living crisis.

Recent figures from analyst Kantar said Tesco holds 27.6 per cent of the market. Sainsbury’s is second with 15.1 per cent, while Asda holds 13.1 per cent of the grocery market.