Aldi rings up more than £1.6bn in Christmas sales as shoppers switch to premium ranges
The German-owned group, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket, said total sales rose 3.4 per cent in the four weeks to Christmas Eve. Customers switched to premium own-label ranges for their Christmas food, with sales of its Specially Selected products jumping 12 per cent year on year, according to the firm.
Giles Hurley, Aldi UK’s chief executive, said: “Customers wanted to celebrate in style after an uncertain year, but with more challenges ahead, they wanted to do it without breaking the bank.”
Last week, close rival Lidl reported a 7 per cent rise in Christmas sales as turnover surpassed £1 billion over the four weeks to December 24.
Aldi’s Christmas sales performance also failed to match last year’s 8 per cent growth, but the group said it was still its “best Christmas ever” with the total sales haul marking a new record.
Monday December 23, marked its busiest trading day, with nearly three million customers passing through its tills.
