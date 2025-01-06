Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The German-owned group, Britain’s fourth biggest supermarket, said total sales rose 3.4 per cent in the four weeks to Christmas Eve. Customers switched to premium own-label ranges for their Christmas food, with sales of its Specially Selected products jumping 12 per cent year on year, according to the firm.

Giles Hurley, Aldi UK’s chief executive, said: “Customers wanted to celebrate in style after an uncertain year, but with more challenges ahead, they wanted to do it without breaking the bank.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, close rival Lidl reported a 7 per cent rise in Christmas sales as turnover surpassed £1 billion over the four weeks to December 24.

Discount supermarket Aldi has hailed its "best Christmas ever" after notching up more than £1.6 billion in sales over the key festive month. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Aldi’s Christmas sales performance also failed to match last year’s 8 per cent growth, but the group said it was still its “best Christmas ever” with the total sales haul marking a new record.