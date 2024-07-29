Aldi: Supermarket chain looking to recruit 250 staff members in Yorkshire
The company, which describes itself as the UK’s fourth largest supermarket, said it is looking for people of “all levels of experience” to fill roles in its stores across the region.
Roles includes both full-time and part-time positions such as store cleaner and store assistant, as well as managerial roles including deputy store manager.
Stores in Yorkshire where Aldi is looking to hire include Doncaster, Harrogate, Leeds and Huddersfield.
Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to open in new areas, we’re looking to welcome hundreds more colleagues to our amazing teams across the country.
“We want even more people to be a part of our success in the future, which is why we offer a great working environment and opportunities to progress within the business.”
In May, Aldi announced its second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year, taking the supermarket’s investment in pay this year to £79m.
The news comes after the supermarket chain last month revealed five priority areas where it hopes to open new stors in Yorkshire. These are Fulwood, in Sheffield, Harrogate, Horsforth, Roundhay and York.
