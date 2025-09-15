Aldi: Supermarket giant announces plans to open 80 new stores over next two years

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discounter said the money would go toward the opening of 80 new stores over the next two years.

Aldi, which currently has 1,060 stores, has previously said it is targeting 1,500 locations across the UK.

It came as the company reported total sales of £18.1bn in the UK and Ireland over 2024, up from £17.9bn in 2023, after opening a swathe of new stores during the year.

Aldi has announced plans to invest a further £1.6 billion to accelerate its UK supermarket expansion, after revealing its sales rose last year. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

However, operating profits fell by about a fifth to £435.5m from £552.9m the year earlier.

It said this was largely because of its spending on lowering prices for customers, investing in shops and raising pay for staff.

Aldi is Britain’s cheapest supermarket, having regained the top spot from Lidl in August, according to monthly analysis of the UK’s eight biggest supermarkets by Which?.

However, a price war has been heating up across the sector with supermarkets battling to retain customers by bringing down prices in their shops.

Giles Hurley, Aldi’s UK and Ireland chief executive, said that shoppers were “still finding things difficult” which is why it was “laser focused” on keeping its prices low.

“Since we opened our first UK store over 35 years ago, we’ve brought high-quality, affordable groceries to almost 800 towns and cities, but there are hundreds more communities that don’t have an Aldi nearby,” he said.

“We’re more determined than ever to meet that demand, and that’s why we’re investing a record £1.6bn over the next two years, to bring Aldi prices closer to millions more customers.”

Aldi lifted pay for its store workers to a minimum of £13 an hour nationwide from the beginning of this month.

Speaking in July, Mr Hurley, said: “Our people are the driving force behind our success across the UK.

“This latest investment in pay is a reflection of their hard work and the incredible contribution they make every single day.

“We’re proud to remain the UK’s highest-paying supermarket and will continue to support our colleagues in every way we can.”

The UK national minimum wage was raised to £12.21 an hour in April for workers over the age of 21.

Other supermarkets have raised their bottom rates of pay for thousands of shop workers in recent months to bring it above the national minimum.

Aldi stores in Yorkshire also donated 270,800 meals to families in need during the summer holidays.

All of the supermarket chain’s Yorkshire stores supported local charities and foodbanks during a period of increased demand by redistributing surplus food through the community giving platform Neighbourly.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket has worked with Neighbourly since 2019 and has already donated more than 8.8m meals so far this year to those in need nationwide.

Speaking earlier this month, Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are proud to continue supporting incredible causes across the country this summer, helping to provide fresh, wholesome food to those who need it most.