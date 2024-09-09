Aldi's new store close to Sheffield Wednesday ground part of supermarket's £800m expansion plan
The discount supermarket said it was opening 23 stores by the end of the year, including on Penistone Road in Sheffield, and revamping another 100 shops as part of the record investment plans.
Aldi – Britain’s fourth largest supermarket with more than 1,020 stores and more than 45,000 colleagues – said it would also spend £1.4 billion on expansion over two years as it works towards a long-term plan for 1,500 sites in the UK.
The 23 new locations for stores over the next 16 weeks also include Muswell Hill in London and Caterham in Surrey.
Details of the investment came as German-owned Aldi said it notched up its highest ever annual UK and Ireland sales growth of 16 per cent to £17.9 billion for 2023, up from £15.5 billion in 2022.
Pre-tax profits more than tripled to £536.7 million from £152.6 million in 2022, which Aldi said was also down to cost savings across the business.
The group’s UK boss said the firm was launching hundreds of premium range products for shoppers to trade up over Christmas.
Giles Hurley, chief executive of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “For every £1 of profit generated last year, we’re investing £2 this year – opening more stores and building the supply infrastructure to bring high-quality, affordable groceries to millions more families the length and breadth of Britain.”
He added: “As we head towards the Christmas trading period, we’re all set to launch our biggest and best ever seasonal range, including hundreds of premium range products at unbeatable prices for our customers.”
Planning permission was granted in July for the new Aldi store in Sheffield.
It also secured outline planning permission for two builders’ merchants, two drive-thru restaurants, a drive-thru coffee shop and new retail/trade units.
Aldi said at the time that construction would start “in the coming months” and that the scheme would create 40 jobs at the supermarket and a total of 170 when fully up and running.
The proposals received the green light from Sheffield City Council despite the authority receiving 129 objections, including from all three local councillors, over highways issues, concerns from other businesses, the environment and cyclists.
The brownfield site has previously been used for match day parking for Sheffield Wednesday fans due to its proximity to Hillsborough stadium.
