Alistair and Jonny Brownlee help clear up litter around Leeds branch of McDonalds

Both Alistair and Jonny showed up to support their hometown, getting stuck in by clearing litter from the streets of Cardigan Fields in the Kirkstall area.

This event was just one out of 91 across the UK, marking McDonald’s biggest ever nationwide litter pick, in which over 150 restaurants got involved. The mammoth week-long event saw over 1,300 volunteers take part, including reality TV stars, sporting legends, radio presenters and music artists, collecting over 1000 bags of litter across the country.

Franchisee, Anne Wainwright who owns and operates seven restaurants in the region, said: “It was fantastic to see the Brownlee Brothers in their hometown, doing their bit to keep the city looking beautiful.

Brownlee Brothers

“I’m passionate about tackling the problem of litter in Leeds, especially in the areas local to my restaurants. My teams go on daily litter-picking walks, and we organise regular litter picks as part of our ongoing commitment to keeping our streets clean and tidy.”

McDonald’s has organised the UK’s biggest ever litter pick as it hits the 40-year milestone of formally collecting litter in local communities.

With three litter picks organised by every restaurant team each day across the UK and Ireland, McDonald’s crew collect on average 27 tonnes of litter every year, covering a total of 5,000 miles each week.