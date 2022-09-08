All-female syndicate encourage women to learn about angel investing at Leeds event

As part of its mission to tackle to UK funding gap for female-led UK businesses, Women Angels of the North, the all-female angel investment syndicate set up by Fund Her North, is set to launch a Women Angels Education Hub in partnership with the UK Business Angels Association (UKBAA).

Fund Her North is a Northern-based, volunteer collective of over 28 women in VCs, funding organisations and angel groups, with a combined investment power of over £450 million. It provides support and advice to female-owned business, from start-ups to scale-ups.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Education Hub is being launched tomorrow, Friday, with an event at Platform on New Station Street in Leeds between 10am and 2.30pm.

Members of the syndicate who want more women to consider angel investing.

Established as a follow up to the Women Angels of the North Conference which took place on June 30, the Women Angels Education Hub has been created for women who are looking to find out more about angel investing, or who are wanting to learn more following some initial involvement.

The Women Angels Education Hub will offer a full 12-hour Women Angels Investor Education Programme in conjunction with the UKBAA and part of the national ‘Women Backing Women’ campaign.

The first part of this programme is being supported by the British Business Bank, and will be delivered as a follow up to the Women Angels of the North Conference to provide further education to help women understand the landscape further, and make better decisions when it comes to angel investing.

The Women Angels of the North Syndicate is made up of 37 members, both seasoned and new investors. Its purpose is to support female founders operating across the innovation and creative sectors in the North with access to investment. To date, the syndicate has supported nine female founded businesses who in total have raised over £2.6m.

Jordan Dargue, co-founder of Fund Her North and the Women Angels of the North Syndicate, said: “Following our Women Angels of the North conference, it was clear that there is work to be done to help educate women on angel investing, and the opportunities it poses not just to businesses, but to the investors themselves. We identified a need to create a platform where women could access vital resources specifically on angel investment. With the majority of the investment landscape dominated by men, we are prioritising providing approachable, but not patronising, expertise.”