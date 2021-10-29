Altogether 77 Yorkshire restaurants have prestigious AA rosettes, two of which were crowned with the award on October 27.
An AA rosette award is a scheme used to assess the quality of food service at hotels and restaurants.
The announcement was made during a virtual ceremony, where it was revealed that two Yorkshire restaurants each received three AA rosettes, The Bow Room restaurant at Grays Court and Roots York owned by Yorkshire’s renowned Michelin chef, Tommy Banks.
The Bow House, Roots in York, Box Tree based in Ilkley and Yorebridge House in Bainbridge each received three rosettes, while 23 Yorkshire restaurants were awarded two rosettes.
Below is the full list of the 77 Yorkshire restaurants which were awarded AA rosettes.
Four rosettes
The Angel at Hetton
The Black Swan at Oldstead
The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds
Three rosettes
Box Tree, Ilkley
Yorebridge House, Bainbridge
The Burlington Restaurant, Bolton Abbey
Goldsborough Hall, Goldsborough
Horto Restaurant, Harrogate
The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley
Forge, Middleton Tyas
Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon
The Hare, Scawton
Joro Restaurant, Sheffield
The Bow Room at Grays Court
Roots York
Two rosettes
Skosh, York
Middlethorpe Hall & Spa, York
Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Wetherby
Clocktower, Harrogate
Lascelles, Escrick
The Fairfax Arms, York
The Worsley Arms Hotel, Hovingham
The Timble Inn, Timble
The Star Inn, Harome
Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, Helmsley
Prashad, Bradford
Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract
The Cleveland Tontine, Osmotherley
The Devonshire Fell, Burnsall
Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
The Tack Room Restaurant, Middleham
Grassington House
The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton
The Conservatory, Yarm
The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley
Chadwicks Inn Maltby, Middlesbrough
Brockley Hall Boutique Hotel & Fine Dining Restaurant, Saltburn-By-The-Sea
Estbek House, Whitby
The Traddock, Austwick
Samuel’s at Swinton Park, Masham
The Coach House, Middleton Tyas
Fletchers, Ripon
Rafters, Sheffield
Home, Leeds
The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge
One rosette
The Star Inn The City, York
Hotel du Vin & Bistro York
The Judge's Lodging, York
West Park Hotel, Harrogate
White Hart Hotel, Harrogate
Black Horse Inn, Kirkby Fleetham
Hotel du Vin & Bistro Harrogate
Studley Hotel, Harrogate
The Station Hotel, Birstwith
Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds
Salvo's Restaurant & Salumeria, Leeds
Fourth Floor Café, Leeds
Chez Mal Brasserie, Leeds
The Clarendon Country Pub With Rooms, Hebden
315 Bar and Restaurant, Huddersfield
King's Head Restaurant, Kettlewell
Mallyan Spout Hotel, Goathland
The Wortley Arms, Wortley
Gisborough Hall, Guisborough
Lanterna Ristorante, Scarborough
Charles Bathurst Inn, Arkengarthdale
Juke and Loe, Sheffield
The Devonshire Brasserie & Bar
The Lister Arms, Malham
The Terrace, Masham
Clark’s Restaurant, Scarborough
Crathorne Hall Hotel, Yarm
The Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby
Dean Court Hotel, York
Guy Fawkes Inn, York
Nonnas, Sheffield