The Angel at Hetton has been awarded two AA rosettes. (Pic credit: Gary Longbottom)

Altogether 77 Yorkshire restaurants have prestigious AA rosettes, two of which were crowned with the award on October 27.

An AA rosette award is a scheme used to assess the quality of food service at hotels and restaurants.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement was made during a virtual ceremony, where it was revealed that two Yorkshire restaurants each received three AA rosettes, The Bow Room restaurant at Grays Court and Roots York owned by Yorkshire’s renowned Michelin chef, Tommy Banks.

The Bow House, Roots in York, Box Tree based in Ilkley and Yorebridge House in Bainbridge each received three rosettes, while 23 Yorkshire restaurants were awarded two rosettes.

Below is the full list of the 77 Yorkshire restaurants which were awarded AA rosettes.

Four rosettes

The Angel at Hetton

The Black Swan at Oldstead

The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds

Three rosettes

Box Tree, Ilkley

Yorebridge House, Bainbridge

The Burlington Restaurant, Bolton Abbey

Goldsborough Hall, Goldsborough

Horto Restaurant, Harrogate

The Pheasant Hotel, Helmsley

Forge, Middleton Tyas

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

The Hare, Scawton

Joro Restaurant, Sheffield

The Bow Room at Grays Court

Roots York

Two rosettes

Skosh, York

Middlethorpe Hall & Spa, York

Wood Hall Hotel & Spa, Wetherby

Clocktower, Harrogate

Lascelles, Escrick

The Fairfax Arms, York

The Worsley Arms Hotel, Hovingham

The Timble Inn, Timble

The Star Inn, Harome

Feversham Arms Hotel & Verbena Spa, Helmsley

Prashad, Bradford

Wentbridge House Hotel, Pontefract

The Cleveland Tontine, Osmotherley

The Devonshire Fell, Burnsall

Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax

The Tack Room Restaurant, Middleham

Grassington House

The Wensleydale Heifer, West Witton

The Conservatory, Yarm

The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley

Chadwicks Inn Maltby, Middlesbrough

Brockley Hall Boutique Hotel & Fine Dining Restaurant, Saltburn-By-The-Sea

Estbek House, Whitby

The Traddock, Austwick

Samuel’s at Swinton Park, Masham

The Coach House, Middleton Tyas

Fletchers, Ripon

Rafters, Sheffield

Home, Leeds

The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge

One rosette

The Star Inn The City, York

Hotel du Vin & Bistro York

The Judge's Lodging, York

West Park Hotel, Harrogate

White Hart Hotel, Harrogate

Black Horse Inn, Kirkby Fleetham

Hotel du Vin & Bistro Harrogate

Studley Hotel, Harrogate

The Station Hotel, Birstwith

Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds

Salvo's Restaurant & Salumeria, Leeds

Fourth Floor Café, Leeds

Chez Mal Brasserie, Leeds

The Clarendon Country Pub With Rooms, Hebden

315 Bar and Restaurant, Huddersfield

King's Head Restaurant, Kettlewell

Mallyan Spout Hotel, Goathland

The Wortley Arms, Wortley

Gisborough Hall, Guisborough

Lanterna Ristorante, Scarborough

Charles Bathurst Inn, Arkengarthdale

Juke and Loe, Sheffield

The Devonshire Brasserie & Bar

The Lister Arms, Malham

The Terrace, Masham

Clark’s Restaurant, Scarborough

Crathorne Hall Hotel, Yarm

The Star Inn The Harbour, Whitby

Dean Court Hotel, York

Guy Fawkes Inn, York