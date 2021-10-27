The restaurant, which is led by Head Chef Adam Jackson, has been awarded the rosettes for its outstanding food and exceptional service.

This is the latest in a long line of accolades for Grays Court, which was voted the Best Small Hotel in England at the Visit England Awards for Excellence 2020, and bagged its first Michelin plate this year.

Grays Court, which is in York’s exclusive Minster Quarter, dates back to 1080 and has 12 hotel rooms with views of York Minster, York City Walls, or an ancient courtyard.

Head chef Adam Jackson (right) and front of house manager Alex Stainsby

The house was originally commissioned by the first Norman Archbishop of York to provide the official residence for the Treasurers of York Minster, before being surrendered to the Crown in the 16th century.

Mr Jackson, whose previous roles included chef patron of the 3 Rosette Park Restaurant in York, and head chef of the Black Swan Oldstead, said the latest award is a “badge of honour for the whole team.”

“The team and I work hard to ensure that every dish that crosses the pass is the very best it can be, offering complex and enjoyable taste combinations with a sense of theatre and wonder,” he said.

“It is the total experience that we strive so hard for and it is great to be rewarded with this award in appreciation.”

Owner Helen Heraty said: “We set our sights high on both the quality of produce and service for The Bow Room.