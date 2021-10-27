Called Après at The Orchard, the brand-new winter retreat at Grantley Hall near Ripon is offering "sumptuous Alpine-inspired dishes and glamorous interiors oozing chalet chic".

The opening of Après at The Orchard will be marked with a glamorous launch party on Saturday, November 6, in collaboration with Moët & Chandon for an extra special celebration.

The new bar will offer decadent menu celebrating après-favourites including a traditional cheese fondue served with Black Forrest ham, coppa, Ratte potatoes, cornichons, pickled onions and sourdough; caramelised French onion soup with Gruyère croutons; chargrilled hickory smoked sausages; Nidderdale lamb shoulder ragu; wild mushroom flatbread topped with Kidderton Ash cheese and toasted pine nuts; and melting Valrhona hot chocolate cake with malted milk chocolate sauce and homemade marshmallows.

Après at The Orchard, the brand-new winter retreat at Grantley Hall near Ripon

Après at The Orchard is set underneath a sailcloth marquee - adorned with festive decorations, cosy blankets and Alpine touches - and is on the West Terrace of the hotel, with sweeping views of the West Lawn towards the River Skell.

Steeped in over 300 years of heritage, Grantley Hall was built by Thomas Norton and his son Fletcher Norton, first Baron Grantley, in the 17th century, based on a Palladian design by English architect Isaac Ware.

Owner and Yorkshire local, Valeria Sykes spent three and a half years painstakingly restoring the Grade II* listed mansion house back to its original Palladian splendour before opening its doors in July 2019 as a distinctly different luxury hotel and wellness retreat, featuring 47 exquisite rooms and suites.

Grantley Hall

The hotel is celebrating a successful year of business, following its re-opening in May 2021 after the last lockdown.

The hotel is experiencing exceptional levels of business demand meaning it is on a recruitment drive to bolster its already large team of staff.