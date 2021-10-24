Famous five-star Yorkshire hotel Grantley Hall goes on a recruitment drive - here's how to apply

Earlier this month, Grantley Hall was named as one of the best hotels in the country.

The luxury venue has been awarded the maximum five Red Star accreditation by the AA, one of only two hotels nationally to receive the top award.

Bosses at Grantley Hall are hiring more staff to bolster the hotel's team of more than 350 hospitality specialists.

A spokesman said: "After a challenging 18 months for the hospitality sector, the hotel is going from strength to strength with Grantley Hall now operating at an average occupancy level of 97%. Due to business levels over the summer, the hotel has recruited more than 60 new team members over the last three months, further supporting the local Yorkshire economy with additional jobs in the region."

"Grantley Hall supports its workforce with the Grantley Academy, which is its dedicated training programme based within the Grantley Hall estate.

"It was established to offer new and existing team members the opportunity to learn, develop and thrive under the tutelage of Grantley coaches, mentors and training professionals.

"Grantley Hall offers on the job training, personal development, coaching and mentoring, managerial and supervisory training coupled with professional qualifications to those individuals who wish to progress their hospitality career."

"The Grantley Academy is currently averaging 1,500 training hours per month across all departments in the hotel, supporting budding hoteliers in their hospitality careers and beyond with eight internships and 12 apprenticeships, delivering on exciting career opportunities across the board."

Grantley Hall’s vacancies range from food and beverage assistants, various kitchen roles, housekeepers, roles within the spa and managerial positions across the hotel.

Andrew McPherson, General Manager at Grantley Hall, said: “The past 18 months have been extremely difficult for our sector overall, so it is with great pride that we are in a position to expand our team further to meet the needs of the Grantley Hall customer."We know that we offer both a fantastic place for our guests to stay, but also a fantastic workplace with multiple opportunities for those that choose a career with us here. We set our standards high and expect a consistently respectful and passionate attitude from each and every person we employ, but in return offer a five-star career to match the five-star offering of our hotel. I look forward to welcoming our new starters for the first or next step in their exciting career in hospitality”.