Scarborough’s Grand Hotel should learn from Grantley Hall accolade – The Yorkshire Post says

To receive a maximum five stars, at a time when the hospitality sector is being hit by chronic staff shortages, is testament to to the entire ethos at the exquisitely designed luxury hotel at Ripon.
And it also more than vindicates the vision – and investment – Valeria Sykes after she purchased the country house with a view to converting the building, and grounds, into one of the country’s premier hotels.
Contrast this with the penny-pinching of Britannia Hotels as they continue to preside over the decline of Scarborough’s Grand Hotel, an even more iconic building.
Its fall from grace, and Britannia’s abject lack of ambition, becomes even more regrettable when Grantley Hall’s success is an object lesson in the art of the possible.
