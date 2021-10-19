Scarborough’s Grand Hotel should learn from Grantley Hall accolade – The Yorkshire Post says

IT is a tribute to the entire team at Grantley Hall that it is just one of two hotels in Britain to receive the highest possible accreditation in the AA Red Stars – one of the industry’s top benchmarks of excellence.

By YP Comment
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 5:50 am
Grantley Hall has received one of the hotel industry's top accolades.

North Yorkshire’s Grantley Hall one of just two hotels in the UK to be given five AA Red Stars

To receive a maximum five stars, at a time when the hospitality sector is being hit by chronic staff shortages, is testament to to the entire ethos at the exquisitely designed luxury hotel at Ripon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

If Scarborough’s Grand Hotel was in public ownership, it would be as cherished - Andrew Vine

Scarborough's Grand Hotel continues to attract much opprorbrium.

And it also more than vindicates the vision – and investment – Valeria Sykes after she purchased the country house with a view to converting the building, and grounds, into one of the country’s premier hotels.

Scarborough’s Grand Hotel and why we’ll never return – Yorkshire Post Letters

Contrast this with the penny-pinching of Britannia Hotels as they continue to preside over the decline of Scarborough’s Grand Hotel, an even more iconic building.

Its fall from grace, and Britannia’s abject lack of ambition, becomes even more regrettable when Grantley Hall’s success is an object lesson in the art of the possible.

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app, receive exclusive members-only offers and access to all premium content and columns. Click here to subscribe.

Yorkshire PostScarboroughGrantley HallBritainNorth Yorkshire