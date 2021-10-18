North Yorkshire's Grantley Hall one of just two hotels in the UK to be given five AA Red Stars

The luxury venue has been awarded the maximum five Red Star accreditation by the AA, one of only two hotels nationally to receive the top award.

Announced in a virtual ceremony this morning, AA Red Stars are awarded to hotels which offer the very best customer experience and the highest levels of service.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grantley Hall named as one of top hotels in UK

Alongside Grantley Hall, Gilpin Hotel & Lake House at Windermere, Cumbria received the designation.

Four Red Stars were given to Fischer’s Baslow Hall (Baslow, Derbyshire), The Blakeney Hotel (Blakeney, Norfolk), The Queensberry Hotel (Bath, Somerset), while THE PIG at Harlyn Bay (Padstow, Cornwall) received three Red Stars.

Simon Numphud, Managing Director at AA Media said “As the hospitality industry reopens after a challenging year, it is an honour to announce our latest AA Red Star winners.

"With the public looking forward to travelling further afield once again, it is inspiring to see hotels like these offering impeccable service and exceptional stays, providing guests with a comfortable and reassuring return to the hospitality sector.”