Following Huddersfield's Thornton & Ross' accreditation last year, all STADA UK companies have now achieved the Top Employer accreditation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natures Aid is the latest STADA Group brand to achieve Top Employer accreditation in a slew of successes for the pharmaceutical group in 2025, only two weeks into the year.

This latest accreditation means that all three STADA UK companies; Thornton & Ross, Britannia Pharmaceuticals, and Natures Aid, have all achieved the standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

STADA’s Britannia Pharmaceuticals has also been accredited this year, meaning that STADA UK is fully Top Employer accredited, following STADA’s third UK company, Thornton & Ross’ accreditation last year.

All UK STADA Group companies awarded Top Employer accreditation

The accreditations have been awarded by the Top Employers Institute, an independent organisation that evaluates companies worldwide for their commitment to HR best practices.

STADA UK is focused on a three-pillar strategy consisting of consumer healthcare products, generics, and specialty pharmaceuticals. The companies support Britain’s wellbeing in multiple settings, including consumer healthcare, hospital, primary care, pharmacy, and homecare.

Preston based Natures Aid has been manufacturing and supplying high-quality nutritional supplements for more than three decades. Established in 1981, Natures Aid has become one of the UK's favourite brands of vitamins, supplements and herbal products. Its products are manufactured in a purpose-built factory in Kirkham. The company was previously awarded with the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade, recognising the exceptionally rapid growth of the export business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more than 30 years, Britannia’s primary field of interest has been the development of innovative, patient-centric technology that effectively delivers therapies to patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company works with specialist focus groups, funds clinical trials and invest in care initiatives that optimise treatment programmes and improve quality of life.

Both brands are part of the global STADA Group, which develops and manufactures consumer healthcare, generics and specialty pharmaceutical products.

The Top Employers Institute recognised STADA UK’s growth culture, with strong progress in the areas of organisation and change, sustainability, and wellbeing.

In addition to the UK’s success, STADA has also been recognised internationally for its unique corporate culture and outstanding commitment to its employees in several other countries, leading to Top Employer Europe 2025 accreditation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a rigorous assessment and validation progress by independent experts that benchmarked STADA against industry best practices across 20 topics, the Top Employers Institute particularly praised both Natures Aid and Britannia Pharmaceuticals in the areas of purpose and values, integrity and ethics, and digital and HR.

Nigel Stephenson, general manager for STADA UK, said, “I am incredibly proud that all three of our UK companies now hold Top Employer accreditation. It truly is a credit to our amazing teams that embody our values day in and day out. Our ‘One Stada’ approach means throughout our operating companies, both here in the UK and globally, our teams are united as one, working towards a shared goal of caring for people’s health as a trusted partner. The strong group-wide performance during the certification process reflects our commitment to creating exceptional work environments globally.”

In total, STADA’s overall group average score improved, driven by strong progress in the areas of organisation and change, sustainability, and wellbeing, through initiatives such as the global employee wellbeing app, ‘Caring For You’, where colleagues can access both professional coaching and mental health support for themselves and family members.

The Top Employers Institute, an independent authority, assesses companies globally on their dedication to cultural and people-centric initiatives. This comprehensive evaluation spans six domains and 20 topics, including leadership, employer branding, performance, learning, employee listening, ethics and integrity, and more. The criteria are continuously updated to align with evolving industry trends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad