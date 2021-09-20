All you need to know ahead of this week's Yorkshire Post Leadership Summit

The free event, to be broadcast online from 10am on Friday September 24, will see some the region’s most prominent leaders discussing the key issues facing Yorkshire today.

Speakers include Stephanie Burras from the Ahead Partnership, Leeds City Council leader James Lewis, Bradford Council leader Susan Hinchcliffe, First Bus managing director Paul Matthews, LNER managing director David Horne and Emma Godivala, founding director of York Gin Company.

Sessions are themed around The Next Chapter in Yorkshire, a Green Recovery and Skills.

Stephanie Burras from Ahead Partnership is among the speakers.

LNER is the events community partner while First Bus, Unity Trust Bank and law firm DAC Beachcroft also join as the summit’s sponsors. Yorkshire Post business editor Mark Casci will chair the event.

The summit serves as a precursor to this year’s Yorkshire Post Excellence in Business Awards, judging for which is set to take place early next week with the shortlist published shortly thereafter. Record entries of close to 350 have been received for this year’s event - due to take place on Wednesday November 17 at the Emerald Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

Mr Casci said: “The levels of entries is outstanding and does the region great credit.”

