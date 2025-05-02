Allerton Bywater: Objections to later alcohol sales in village shop opposite row of bungalows

By Don Mort
Published 2nd May 2025, 12:44 BST
Objections have been raised against later alcohol sales from a village shop opposite a row of old people’s bungalows.

Nas Convenience Store, a corner shop and post office in Allerton Bywater, applied to extend its closing time from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Fears were raised over noise and anti-social behaviour if the Highfield Drive shop was allowed to sell alcohol until that time.

Leeds City Council received 14 letters of objection from people living nearby

Highfield Drive, Allerton Bywater. Google image.Highfield Drive, Allerton Bywater. Google image.
Highfield Drive, Allerton Bywater. Google image.

One objector wrote: “There are two shops and a Tesco in the village which alcohol can already be purchased from without the need for more.

“Even more concerning is the fact that this premises is directly opposite elderly people’s bungalows.”

Another said: “We are a quiet street with a lot of elderly people and don’t need drunk people needing more alcohol, shouting and carrying on.”

The council’s environmental health team raised concerns over noise and littering, but withdrew their objection after the applicant offered to cease serving alcohol at 10pm.

A licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday, May 13.

