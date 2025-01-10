Alliance Pharma to accept £349.7m buyout offer from biggest investor

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal would see shareholders get 62.5p per share, representing a 41 per cent uplift on Alliance Pharma’s closing share price of 44.35p on Thursday.

DBAY Advisors, an investment firm based in the Isle of Man, already holds a 27.9 per cent stake in the pharma company.

Alliance Pharma, which sells over-the-counter drugs in more than 100 countries, is listed on London’s Aim index.

Alliance Pharma has agreed to a £349.7 million pound takeover by DBAY Advisors, its biggest shareholder. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

DBAY Advisors wrote on Friday that it was “supportive” of Alliance Pharma’s leadership team, but that it needs to “accelerate investment”.

“It has become apparent to DBAY that Alliance needs time away from the public market to allow it to fully deliver these initiatives in a reasonable timeframe.”

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “The ranks of the AIM market will be further thinned as Alliance Pharma looks set to succumb to a bid from its largest investor.

“Alliance, which supplies over-the-counter drugs and has an international footprint, has had an up and down time as a public company and shareholders may welcome the opportunity to exit at a premium – even if the offer is some way below the shares’ 2022 peak.

“However, the departure of a profitable and well-established business is hardly good news for London’s challenged junior market.”

Mr Mould said the FTSE 100 was broadly unchanged in early trading with UK stocks treading water.

He said the US market had been closed on Thursday for former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral so the only direction for UK shares came from Asia which saw mixed trading.

However, Mr Mould said better than expected quarterly revenue from TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) implies the AI (artificial intelligence) boom is still running at top speed.