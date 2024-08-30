C P Bennet Ltd is an established personal lines insurance broker which was founded by Charles Percy Bennet in 1929.

The firm has now been acquired by JM Glendinning North Yorkshire, part of the JMG Group, for an undisclosed sum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal marks Scarborough-based JM Glendinning North Yorkshire’s second acquisition just months after its move to larger premises to accommodate future growth.

JM Glendinning North Yorkshire’s managing director, Alison Piercy with C P Bennet managing director Simon Benson at the C P Bennet offices.

C P Bennet Ltd manging director, Simon Benson, will move to JM Glendinning’s office in Wykeham, Scarborough.

Alison Piercy, JM Glendinning North Yorkshire’s managing director, said: “We’ve been looking for that perfect addition to our business; one which shares our own operational and cultural values, and one we feel delivers quality customer support.

“I believe C P Bennet is a great fit and matches who we are and what we do and I’m excited to bring them onboard.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Benson joined the business in 1986 to work for his father, Albert Benson, who joined C P Bennet Ltd in 1970 and was a director until 2013.

A spokesperson for the company said he had been “instrumental in shaping and growing the business” for over 38 years.

Simon said: “This sale is part of our succession plan, to allow for a seamless transition in the future and continuity for employees and clients. It will also enable us to continue the growth of what my dad and our team have built over the years.

“While growing rapidly, both organically and through acquisitions, the JMG Group still retains its family-run feel and its client-first ethos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to being part of the group and seizing the opportunities that are ahead of us.”

The latest acquisition comes after JMG Group announced earlier this year that it had completed the purchase of two other insurance firms.

The group announced in June that it had completed the acquisition of Sussex-based Executive Insurance Services and Wigan-based Gleaming Insurance

The acquisitions brought the group’s headcount to over 600 colleagues across 31 UK offices and took it to a £300m premium income business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive Insurance director, Martin Davies, said at the time: “We are proud of what we have achieved so far in our journey and have big plans for the future. JMG Group will provide the support to help make those plans a reality.”

Gleaming Insurance managind director, Martin Holden, who founded the business in 2011 after a 22 year career in the insurance industry, said: “The business is in a very strong position and with the help of JMG Group we can build the brand further and become the go-to broker for all the cleaning industry’s insurance needs.

“JMG Group will help to open up market opportunities and support me in establishing and fostering even more partnerships.”

JMG Group CEO, Nick Houghton, added: “Bringing these two incredibly successful businesses into the group extends our geographic footprint and adds specialist capabilities in two niche sectors.