Almost 1,500 long-term empty homes in Sheffield

Almost 1,500 empty homes in Sheffield are subject to “The Long Term Empty Premium (LTEP)”.

Members of the council heard yesterday (September 3) at a Full Council meeting that as of the end of August, there are 1,442 empty (and unfurnished) homes in Sheffield, including 208 that are empty for more than ten years.

Following a question by Coun Sophie Crossthorn, Coun Zahira Naz, the chair of the Finance and Performance Policy Committee, confirmed that there were 198 council-owned homes empty for between one and ten years, and 1,244 privately owned dwellings that are empty for between one and ten years.

According to a table showing the figures, the council owns 116 homes (115 of them have Band A Council Tax Band) that have been empty for more than ten years.

Coun Crossthorn asked whether the council held data about why the dwellings were empty.

In response, Coun Naz wrote: “We do not hold data as to why dwellings are empty. However, Private Housing Standards to work to address long term, problematic empty properties with the aim to bring them back into use.

“Once an empty property has been identified via a referral we carry out an external inspection to ensure it is empty, establish the condition of the property, ensure whether works are being undertaken or that the property is for sale on the open market.

“If the property is empty we work to identify the owner then write to them to provide advice on how the property can be brought back into use.

“This information includes advice on reduction in VAT for renovation works, sign posting to Private Rented Solutions, signpost to auctioneers and letting / estate agents.

“Any responses are logged and if the owner indicates an intention to redevelop or sell then we monitor this to ensure this action is taken.”

In her response, Coun Naz added where the council does not receive a response and the property is clearly in a very poor condition and attracting vermin, ASB etc then this is prioritised to a senior officer who will explore the requirement for works in default and / or the requirement for an improvement notice.