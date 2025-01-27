Beau Myers - owner of Almost Famous which has locations in Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool – said the “current economic climate” had become too challenging for the business to overcome.

A burger chain with a Leeds city centre restaurant has announced it has closed with a shock statement released on Monday.

The business has been trading for more than 13 years and has “served over a million burgers”, the owner said.

However, he said lingering debt from Covid and rising costs across “every aspect” of the business has led to the closure decision.

The owner also released a rallying call to other businesses to help find current Almost Famous staff new roles.

The full statement reads: “It is with broken hearts and tearful eyes that we must announce the closure of Almost Famous.

“The current economic climate has proven too challenging for us to overcome. The lingering debt from Covid, rising costs across every aspect of the business, and a tightening in people’s ability to spend on dining out have created an impossible situation. Despite our best efforts, we are no longer able to continue. Ironically, while our venues remain busy and our reviews are glowing, the financial pressures stacked against us have made it impossible to sustain the business- making this scenario even more heartbreaking.

“For over 13 incredible years, Almost Famous has been at the forefront of the burger and casual dining scene. We’ve served over a million burgers, hosted countless amazing guests, and had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and passionate people in hospitality. It has been an unforgettable journey, and we hope we’ve been able to create lasting memories, happy moments, and plenty of smiles along the way.

“All we ever wanted was to make incredible burgers and provide good times. That mission drove us every single day.

“Our team has been like family to us, and this is the hardest part of all. To our amazing staff, we are deeply sorry that we couldn’t weather the storm for you.

"Please know we will do everything we can to support you during this transition.

“If anyone in the hospitality industry has job opportunities, we kindly ask you to reach out to us at [email protected] - helping our team find new roles is our top priority right now.

“To everyone who’s been part of our story - thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The memories we’ve made together will stay with us forever.