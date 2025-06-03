The Atlas Leisure Homes name and model designs have been acquired by the Rix Group for an undisclosed fee.

In March, Atlas Leisure Homes, which has been operating in East Yorkshire for over 50 years, entered administration leading to around 180 roles being made redundant.

The company’s struggles were put down to a decline in orders following the Covid-19 pandemic which coincided with a time of high operating costs. The company had failed in attempts to bring in new investment and had undergone two restructuring exercises in the last two years alone.

The Rix Group will now add Atlas Leisure Homes to its existing portfolio of holiday home manufactures which includes the Hull-based Victory Leisure Homes and the Northamptonshire based Prestige.

James Doyle, Managing Director of the Rix Group. Credit Rix Group/ Neil Holmes.

James Doyle, Managing Director of the Rix Group, said: “Atlas Leisure Homes was a real Hull success story, building up significant market share in the national holiday home sector over 52 years of trading.

“The brand has a huge number of faithful followers, many of whom are intergenerational, choosing Atlas due to the fond memories they have of holidaying in an Atlas leisure home with their parents or grandparents.

“Because of this, we wanted to bring the brand back to life and align the quality to that or our other brands – Victory Leisure Homes and Prestige.

“We feel by reinvigorating the Atlas brand it will sit perfectly alongside our existing holiday home and lodge portfolio, offering the market the widest choice of products available from a single manufacturer.