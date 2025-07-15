Alumasc: Building products group delivers 'strong' full year performance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite economic uncertainty in the majority of its commercial markets, the group said it expects to report revenue growth of around 12 per cent to £113m.

In a statement, the company said: “All three divisions delivered growth in both revenue and profit. The building envelope and house building products divisions continued their strong momentum, supported by new product introductions and outstanding customer service. UK revenues within Water Management division were impacted by project delays, however this was offset by export sales growth, including faster-than-expected call-offs from a significant project at Chek Lap Kok airport in Hong Kong.”

Paul Hooper, Chief Executive of Alumasc, commented: “I am pleased to report another year of revenue and profit growth and a performance in line with market expectations.

“This strong performance was achieved against a backdrop of challenging market conditions, with macroeconomic uncertainty affecting business and consumer confidence.

“We have established plans to mitigate any continued short term challenges, by continuing to focus on winning market share and entering adjacent markets, and by providing excellent customer service and new products. We will also maintain our disciplined approach to capital allocation and our commitment to efficiency improvements.

“As market conditions improve, we remain optimistic that our growth strategy and focus on higher-growth environmentally sustainable solutions will deliver significant shareholder value.”

The statement added: “With continued focus on cost management and efficiency, underlying profit before tax is expected to be approximately £14.2m, c.9% above the prior year and in line with market expectations.”

“Year end net bank debt (pre-IFRS 16) is expected to be approximately £6m, representing a leverage ratio of c.0.3x. This includes an increased level of trade receivables at 30 June 2025, due to the timing of shipments into the Chek Lap Kok airport project, which is expected to normalise over the first quarter of FY26 (full year 2026).