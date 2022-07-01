Amazon and Morrisons rolls out its partnership in Cleethorpes and surrounding areas Grimsby, Somerby and Ulceby

David Potts, CEO of Morrisons.

Customers will have access to same-day delivery and click and collect services, subject to availability, included on orders over £40.

The launch of ‘Morrisons on Amazon’ in Cleethorpes follows launches throughout the last two years across the country.

David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “Our continued partnership with Amazon means that even more customers across Cleethorpes can now receive same-day Morrisons groceries straight to their doors.