Amazon and Morrisons rolls out its partnership in Cleethorpes and surrounding areas Grimsby, Somerby and Ulceby

Customers will have access to same-day delivery and click and collect services, subject to availability, included on orders over £40.
The launch of ‘Morrisons on Amazon’ in Cleethorpes follows launches throughout the last two years across the country.
David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, said: “Our continued partnership with Amazon means that even more customers across Cleethorpes can now receive same-day Morrisons groceries straight to their doors.
“As well as everyday essentials and branded items our customers are also able to order freshly prepared products from skilled Market Street colleagues including our butchers, fishmongers and bakers.”