Amazon creating 2,000 jobs at huge new £500m robotics fulfilment centre in Leeds

Amazon is creating more than 2,000 jobs at a giant new £500m fulfilment centre it has opened on the outskirts of Leeds, the company has announced.

The Amazon Robotics fulfilment centre at the Gateway45 business park has just opened and will employ more than 2,000 people by November.

Amazon is recruiting for engineers, HR and IT professionals, health & safety and finance specialists to be based from the site, as well as team members to pick, pack and ship customer orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is within ten miles of a Wakefield fulfilment centre which opened in October 2022.

The new Amazon facility in Leeds will be home to 2,000 workers

Richard Thompson, Amazon’s Regional Director, said: “West Yorkshire is an important region for Amazon, with more than 3,800 small- and medium-sized enterprise selling partners, and I am delighted to confirm our ongoing commitment with this £500 million investment in a new, state-of-the-art fulfilment centre in Leeds.

"This new site will create more than 2,000 new jobs, taking our total workforce in the region to more than 4,000 full and part-time roles, and our investment in the region to more than £1.5 billion since 2010.

“Amazon continues to invest in our buildings and innovative technology to provide our people with some of the most advanced workplaces of their kind in the world, ensuring their wellbeing while delivering for our customers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The opening of the new site has been hailed by local business leaders.

Inside the new Amazon facility.

James Mason, West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive, said: “This further, significant investment from Amazon is a confirmation of our strategic location for the logistics industry as a whole, and a ringing endorsement for the strength and skillset of the workforce in our region.

“We at the Chamber welcome the job creation, a significant boost for the region’s economy.”

Mandy Ridyard, Business Advisor to the Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Amazon’s multi-million pound investment in Leeds is a fantastic vote of confidence in our region and supports our ambition to drive economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted that thousands more new jobs will be created for people throughout our communities, as we work to build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for all.”

To help mark the opening, the site team has made a £5,000 donation to the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, the official charity of the city’s rugby league team which supports a variety of community projects.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “This latest generation fulfilment centre utilises advanced technology across three floors of Amazon Robotics to stow, pick and ship customer orders. Amazon consistently invests in its workplaces to provide the most modern, engaging and safe environment for employees.

"Amazon has invested over £56 billion in the UK since 2010 to provide convenience, selection and value to UK consumers, while helping to digitally empower hundreds of thousands of small businesses and content creators.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Amazon says its new fulfilment centre has been designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

A spokesperson said: “Energy efficiency is a top priority in the operation of the new fulfilment centre, which features specialist building management systems including solar roof panels which will ensure a comfortable working environment for employees at the same time as reducing unnecessary energy consumption.

"Amazon is the world’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, and last year matched 100 per cent of the power required for our global operations with renewable energy sources – seven years ahead of our original target.”