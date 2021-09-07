Amazon creating new jobs with new delivery station in Wakefield

Amazon is creating more jobs in Wakefield

Amazon Logistics has announced that it will open a 22,000 square metre building in the city which is expected to be fully operational this autumn, and will serve customers based in the Wakefield area.

The delivery station at Silkwood Park, Wakefield, will create around 40 permanent jobs, in addition to hundreds of driver opportunities for Amazon Logistics’ delivery service partners and Amazon Flex delivery partners.

Delivery stations power the last mile of Amazon's order process. Packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighbouring Amazon fulfilment and sortation centres, loaded into delivery vehicles and delivered to customers.

Amazon is also offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, as well as independent contractors the flexibility to be their own boss and create their own schedule delivering for Amazon Flex.

Kerry-Anne Lawlor, Country Director for Amazon Logistics, said: “We are excited to invest in the Wakefield area with a new delivery station that will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create new jobs for the talented workforce.”

Amazon employees receive competitive pay and comprehensive benefits. Pay starts at £10.00 per hour and employees are offered a benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount – which combined are worth more than £700 annually – as well as a company pension plan.