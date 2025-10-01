Amazon: Signage approved for huge new warehouse in Yorkshire

Plans for signage at Amazon’s new East Yorkshire warehouse has been approved by East Riding Council.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans were altered and resubmitted after being rejected by the council in August. The American firm’s new site at Melton West Business Park is set to bring around 2,000 jobs to the area.

The new site is apart Amazon’s new £40 billion investment into Britain, which the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer has described as being “a massive vote of confidence in the UK as the best place to do business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application for signage at the new facility was rejected by East Riding Council in August due to fears pertaining to light pollution as original plans included illuminated signs on the west and north facing side of the building.

A new Amazon warehouse is set to create hundreds of jobs in East Yorkshire.

In justifying the refusal of that application is was stated in the council’s decision notice: “The site lies on the edge of the village of North Ferriby, close to residential properties, and is visible from a number of residential properties in the wider area.

“The signs on the north and west facing elevations of the building, by virtue of their illuminated nature, would add unnecessary light pollution to the area and would detract from the residential amenities and living conditions of neighbouring residents. The proposal would give rise to unacceptable consequences to the community.”

Just days after the original application was rejected, a subsequent application was submitted to the council with non-illuminated signs on the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision notice for the approved application stated: “The building-mounted signage hereby approved shall not be illuminated at any time and shall remain non-illuminated for the lifetime of the development.”

Despite the wall-mounted signs being non-illumined, the totem pole sign at the main entrance will be illuminated.

Upon announcing the £40 billion deal, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, said: “Amazon has been proud to serve our customers in the UK for the past 27 years.

"Thanks to their support, we’ve grown to be part of over 100 communities nationwide, from developing drone technology in Darlington to producing world-class entertainment at our studios in Bray. We now employ over 75,000 people and have become one of the UK’s largest private sector employers and taxpayers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Amazon invests, it’s not only in London and the South East – we’re bringing innovation and job creation to communities throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, strengthening the UK’s economy and delivering better experiences for customers wherever they live."

The deal was also celebrated by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves who said: “This investment is a powerful endorsement of Britain’s economic strengths.”

In addition to the facility near Hull, the US ‘big tech’ giant has also announced funding for fulfillment centres in Northampton and the East Midlands.