Amazon team in Wakefield celebrates as company is named top employer for second consecutive year

The company, which has a fulfilment centre in Wakefield has received an accolade as a Top Employer in 2025.

Each year, the Top Employers Institute certifies organisations who are focused on putting their people first through their exceptional HR policies and Amazon in the UK has been recognised for the second consecutive year. This is also the third successive year the business has been recognised in Europe.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

Amazon Wakefield General Manager, David Benfell, said: "I am thrilled that Amazon has been recognised as a Top Employer in the UK for the second consecutive year. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to the development and wellbeing of our employees.

"Our aspiration is to be Earth's best employer and our teams continuously innovate and enhance our workplace, ensuring that all employees, regardless of their backgrounds, are proud to work at Amazon."

In 2025, the Top Employers Institute certified over 2,429 organisations across 125 countries and regions.