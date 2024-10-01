Amazon to hire more than 15,000 staff for festive season with pay rates starting at £13.50 an hour

The jobs will be based across the company’s UK network of centres and delivery stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amazon said pay rates will start at a minimum of £13.50 an hour, rising to £14.50 depending on location.

Operations director Anil Verma said: “We prepare year-round for the festive season, and we’re excited to have more than 15,000 positions available this year in the UK.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Online giant Amazon is to hire more than 15,000 staff to help service customers during the busy festive season. (Photo by PA)

“Our seasonal colleagues play an integral role in helping us deliver an exceptional experience for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming back seasonal workers who return year after year to Amazon, and to welcoming new faces to the team.”

Amazon also announced the start of operations at its new fulfilment centre in Eastwood, Nottingham, offering jobs including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and safety and finance specialists, and operations managers, as well as staff who pick, pack and ship customer orders.