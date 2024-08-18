Housing association Yorkshire Housing commissioned Ambion’s system last year to replace normal electric panel heaters in two mid-rise blocks of 30 flats at Alabury House in York as part of a pilot project.

Ambion’s low-carbon system uses infrared heating panels and a dynamic pulsing smart control system which the firm says reduces heating costs and maintains a consistent temperature in homes by heating the walls and not the air.

The Yorkshire Housing pilot tested the system over four months from January to April this year and found that the electricity energy usage saving compared to the old electric panels was 73.8 per cent. It also discovered the average monthly electric heating bill for a two-bed flat was just £45.78.

Oliver Baker, CEO of Ambion Heating, with Simon Lightwood MP.

Ambion Heating CEO, Oliver Baker said: "We’re really pleased with the results of the Yorkshire Housing pilot. We were confident the system would be able to get an energy saving of 40 per cent or more but cutting electricity usage for the York pilot’s residents by nearly three quarters is great to see.”

Following the results and feedback from tenants, Yorkshire Housing has said it will now roll out the infrared heating systems at other properties.

The results were also praised by Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood, who toured Ambion’s facility.

He said: "Ambion Heating is a great example of green innovation. I was really impressed to see how their low-carbon heating technology offers a practical and efficient solution for decarbonising homes that are unsuitable for heat pumps.

"Ambion Heating is a fantastic Wakefield business and innovation of this type is a significant step forward in ensuring that no household is left behind in the transition to low carbon heating."

The company is also hoping to be part of the new Government’s Warm Homes Plan, which is funding £6.6bn of grants and low interest loans to support investment in insulation as well as solar panels, batteries and low carbon heating systems.

Ambion claims that its technology could be used to fill the gap for where heat pumps are less easy to use, including in flats and terraced housing. Unlike heat pumps and normal gas or electric radiators which heat the air, Ambion’s system uses infrared to heat the walls of the flat or house.

A central touch-screen control panel also provides a breakdown of energy usage and costs, which the firm said gives residents “transparency and control” over spending.

The data is then transmitted to Ambion’s team in Wakefield, which can then provide free on-line technical support and reports as required.

Ambion has over 1,500 low-carbon heating systems in the field, including with housing associations and councils such as Fife Council, Slough Borough Council, Halton Homes, Merthyr Tydfil Housing Association, Linc Cymru Social Housing and Yorkshire Housing.

The system is also being trialled by Bellway Homes at the University of Salford’s Energy House 2.0, with results set to be published in August.

