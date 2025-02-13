American developer to turn Yorkshire office building into flats - without needing planning permission

One of Bradford’s most prominent office buildings will be lost to a residential conversion – and the international developers behind the scheme didn’t even have to apply for planning permission.

Proposals to convert 1 Godwin Street – currently the headquarters for the Vanquis Banking Group – into 103 apartments were revealed last year.

Built as part of the £45m Southgate development that was completed in 2010, the office space was at the time seen as a vital part of the regeneration of Bradford city centre.

A company called ARC PFBFDUK001, LLC – which has an address in Delaware in the United States – plans to divide the office space into apartments. They would be a mix of one, two and three bedroom flats. The ground floor of the building would be divided into two commercial units.

Vanquis said it remained committed to Bradford, and would move into a neighbouring office space on Godwin Street, previously home to PriceWaterhouseCooper before that company’s move to One City Park.

ARC PFBFDUK001, LLC applied for “permitted development” for the change of use of the landmark building.

Introduced by the Conservative Government as an attempt to regenerate city and town centres, permitted development rules allow office buildings to be converted into residential use without the need for planning permission. The aim was to reduce red tape for developers and tackle empty high street buildings.

The rules have proved controversial in Bradford – with claims that city centre office space was being converted to low quality accommodation without any scrutiny from councillors or planning officers.

Bradford Council planners have now confirmed the plans for 1 Godwin Street meet the criteria for permitted development – and that work can go ahead without the need for council permission.

The Southgate scheme was proposed in the late 2000s as a major city centre regeneration project. It involved the replacement of a vacant city centre site with the new headquarters for Provident, the company that eventually became Vanquis, and a 200-bed hotel (now Leonardo Hotel and unaffected by this application).

When the project ran into financial difficulty, Bradford Council provided a £6m loan to the developers to make sure the development went ahead. That loan was paid back with interest over an 11-month period.

Before the construction of One City Park, the Southgate scheme was the last major new build office development in the city centre.

ARC PFBFDUK001, LLC will require planning permission for external works to the building, including new windows for many of the apartment units.