An award-winning Leeds-based brewery has revealed it will be moving its brewing to Bradford later this year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amity Brew Co is based at Sunny Bank Mills in Farsley, where it brews its diverse range of craft beers and has a popular bar.

The brewery has this week submitted plans to Bradford Council to move its brewing operations to Albion Mills in Greengates – where it will also open a new taproom space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sunny Bank Mills bar will remain, and expand into the area currently used for brewing.

Brewer Russ Clarke from Amity Brew Co.

One of the company’s directors said they hoped the new operation would be up and running by spring or summer, and that it was an “amazing time” to make the move due to Bradford’s year as City of Culture.

Amity Brew Co was set up in 2020, and has become a popular addition to the UK’s craft beer scene since then, with its hazy pale Waterpistol being judged the best pale in the UK in 2023.

The brewery’s planning application is to transform unit 46A in Albion Mills – a former furniture storage unit that has been empty for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says the changes will “make a positive contribution to the local economy and the revitalization of a long-vacant unit.”

Verity Clarke, one of the brewery directors, said: “We’ve been brewing at Sunny Bank Mills since the pandemic, and we’ve just outgrown the space. We needed bigger brewing capacity.

“We agonised over whether to replicate what we had a Sunny Bank Mills somewhere else in Yorkshire, but decided moving the production facilities just three miles away from Farsley was much better for us.

“When we saw this building, we couldn’t dare to dream we could take on somewhere this size, but people told us we’d fill the space very quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we move all the brewing will be in Bradford. We’ve bought new equipment, and the move will allow us to brew round the clock. At the moment we can only brew when the bar is closed.”

Although the brewery’s beers can be found in certain Yorkshire bars and in craft beer shops, 90 per cent currently goes through the Sunny Bank Mills taproom. The new brewery space will allow the company to reach new heights – as well as expand its Sunny Bank Mills bar.

However, Mrs Clarke said the brewery doesn’t plan to brew for supermarkets, a move taken by some craft breweries but one that can sometimes compromise quality.

It hasn’t yet been decided how often the tap room will open, but initially it is likely to be around once a month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Clarke said: “We’re proud to be part of the Leeds scene, but Bradford is an up-and-coming place. With it being City of Culture it is a really amazing time to do this.”