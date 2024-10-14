AnchorVine: Yorkshire brothers launch new AI-powered tool to help businesses

Two brothers from South Yorkshire have launched a new digital platform aimed at helping entrepreneurs to “get the best” out of business support.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 12:54 BST

Richard and Graham Downs are co-founders of AnchorVine, an AI-powered digital platform targeted at business support agencies, accelerators, incubators, universities and colleges.

The platform aims to improve the efficiency of computer programmes by bringing together all management and communication tools and automating essential routine tasks.

Richard said: “We think AnchorVine offers the first clear and coherent suite of tools to customise and create robust task-based and goals-focused work plans which tie in all aspects of business support and help keep businesses motivated.

Anchorvine founders Graham and Richard DownsAnchorvine founders Graham and Richard Downs
Anchorvine founders Graham and Richard Downs

“Many entrepreneurs have a strong focus on their vision, idea and where they want to be, but struggle to stay focused on the steps they need to take to get there.”

The pair developed their new platform into a commercial proposition through The Furnace business incubation programme, delivered by Enterprising Barnsley at Barnsley’s Digital Media Centre (DMC).

On completion of the programme, the pair have moved from Sheffield to DMC 01 to build their business in Barnsley.

Enterprising Barnsley, via its Launchpad programme for startups, has become one of the first organisations to adopt the AnchorVine platform.

