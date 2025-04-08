Andel Expands with £200K Investment from UKSE

Barnsley-based Andel Limited, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative flood defence and water-saving technologies, has secured a £200,000 investment from UKSE to support its expansion.

The funding will enable the company to fit out a new unit, increasing its research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and warehousing capacity, while also paving the way for significant job creation.

Andel’s work focuses on tackling water-related challenges, whether by preventing damage caused by leaks and floods or by addressing water waste and pollution. Operating from its Dodworth headquarters, the company has built a strong reputation over its 35-year history, exporting to 26 countries across five continents and earning prestigious accolades, including The Queen’s Award for Innovation.

The additional premises and optimised use of the company’s existing space will allow Andel to triple its manufacturing and warehouse capacity, double its R&D facilities, and expand office space. This growth is set to create around 50 new jobs, with half of these roles in manufacturing.

Beyond its business expansion, Andel is also leading the way in sustainability. The company set itself an ambitious goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions for Scopes 1 and 2 by December 2025, with Scope 3 emissions to follow by 2030. Thanks to the dedication of its Net-Zero Coordinator, Joe Harris, Andel is ahead of schedule and expects to reach carbon neutrality for all scopes by June 2025.

Mark Harris, Commercial Director at Andel, said: “We needed to either relocate our entire operation again or find a way to expand locally, the investment allows us to stay in Barnsley while significantly increasing our capacity, driving innovation, and creating new employment opportunities.

Our efforts towards net-zero carbon emissions have already been recognised with three ‘Sustainable Company of the Year’ awards in 2024, and we’re committed to continuing our journey towards a greener future.

“The support received from UKSE has been invaluable, and the funding process itself was quick, smooth, and relatively simple.”

Steve Lyon, UKSE Regional Manager, commented: "Andel is a fantastic example of a forward-thinking, sustainable business that is not only innovating in the field of water management but also creating skilled jobs in the region.

“We’re delighted to support their expansion and look forward to seeing their continued success."

With UKSE’s backing, Andel is poised for a new phase of growth, combining cutting-edge technology, sustainability, and job creation. This investment ensures that Andel can continue its mission of protecting people, businesses, and the environment, both in the UK and globally.