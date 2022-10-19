Andel, which is a developer of specialised leak detection and environmental protection systems, has provided its flood and leak detection products to two primary schools. The Barnsley-based company has worked with Monmouth Prep School in Wales and St George’s School near Birmingham to improve their protection from flooding. Both schools have been damaged by floods in the past.

Monmouth Prep School Caretaker, Robert Alexander said: “The 2020 floods were devastating and left us with the fear that it could happen again.

“Having such little children on site, it was very stressful knowing there was no early warning system in place. Now, however, we have a good five or six hours from the first notification of rising waters to close the flood gates, evacuate the children safely, and make the necessary arrangements to protect the building.”

Andel also installed its award-winning leak detection system at St George’s School after an unchecked leak from a boiler destroyed its IT department.

Andel Commercial Director, Mark Harris, said: “It’s immensely satisfying to be able to install our flood defence systems in places they are most needed. Helping to protect little ones and safeguard their education is paramount.”

Andel has also installed its Floodline system in major buildings in the heart of London, including the Shard and the Houses of Parliament.

The company recently won the Manufacturing Innovation category at the Made in Sheffield awards.

