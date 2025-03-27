Andel wins Innovation in Technology Award at British Romanian Chamber of Commerce Gala
The Yorkshire SME which specialises in water, oil and gas leak detection systems to protect the built and natural environment, won the award for its groundbreaking real-time flood warning system, FloodAlert.
The Barnsley-based business expanded into Romania three years ago after spotting potential growth in the area and considering the country perfectly positioned to allow growth within the European region.
Headed up by European Business Development Executive Ioana Martin, the Bucharest office’s main divisions focus on leak detection, water sustainability and flood defence.
Iona Martin said: “We are delighted to have won this recognition from the British Romanian Chamber of Commerce for our flood warning system. Due to the effects of climate change and the increase in flooding worldwide, businesses and individual homeowners need to protect themselves from the risk of flood damage.
“We identified the need for people to have access to early warning of these flood events to allow them to take preventative action in time to save or minimise damage, or even to protect life and so we designed a product called FloodAlert which is a bollard made from recycled plastic incorporating a radar sensor for real time monitoring of ground water levels.”
Peter Double, Managing Director of Andel, said: “It is critical that communities living in flood-risk areas are alerted to any potential flooding because the disruption and loss that a flood can cause is devastating for families. We are proud that our product, FloodAlert can make such a difference and that it has been recognised in such a high-profile way by the Romanian Chamber of Commerce.”
The Barnsley-based global environmental protection specialist has more than 30 years of experience in leak detection, pollution prevention and flood defence and an impressive customer base that includes the Houses of Parliament, The Pentagon, Hong Kong International Airport and Google and already has links to the area through its distributor in Australia, Pump Power.
In 2020, the company took the bold decision to become Net Zero by 2025 and in 2022 took on a Net Zero and Sustainability Coordinator to facilitate and oversee the initiatives required to meet the target. The team then scooped the Sustainable/ Ethical Manufacturing award at Made in Sheffield after the company also won the Sustainable/ Ethical Manufacturer award at Insider's 2024 Made in Yorkshire Awards and the Sustainability Award at the Barnsley and Rotherham Business Awards at the end of last year and had two entries into the Made in UK final awards.