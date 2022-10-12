Andrew Jackson supports Casper Shipping's role in Teesside Freeport activity

Casper Shipping received approximately 100 tonnes of steel from Blackwood Biofuels & Logistics and local logistics firm AV Dawson, into the South Bank area of Teesworks, which has been designated as a customs zone as part of the region’s Freeport. The steel has been delivered to a manufacturing company which is based in the Humber.

Nikki Sayer, Director at Casper Shipping Ltd, said: “There has been a lot of hard work to bring this project to fruition but we are absolutely delighted to have been chosen as the official Customs Site Operator, and to be part of such a significant moment in Teesside’s redevelopment and future.

“We are grateful for the guidance given to us by Dominic Ward and the team at Andrew Jackson Solicitors who provided us with invaluable advice relating to our contract with the South Teesside Development Company, which owns the land on which our Customs Site is located.”

Dominic Ward, senior partner and head of shipping and transport at Andrew Jackson Solicitors, added: “It has been a pleasure to assist Casper Shipping in securing this significant contract for the Teesside Freeport project. Having worked with the team at Casper for several years, we are particularly delighted to see them go from strength to

strength as they underline their position as the UK’s leading independent maritime services company.”