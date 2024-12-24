Angela Rayner and Labour deserve credit for meaningful devolution plan: Beckie Hart

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s the mission that government has committed to, and it’s a mission that business is ready to play its part in supporting.

That’s why last week’s publication of the English Devolution White Paper, at an event attended by the CBI in Leeds, matters so much to business and our members.

It represents a progressive step towards widening and deepening devolution across England’s regions and, in putting powers and resources into the hands of those best placed to deploy them, will help drive meaningful gains in growth and prosperity across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner (left) and the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin during a round table discussion with regional mayors, in Leeds. Picture: Phil Noble/PA Wire

‘Devolution by default’ is an approach that businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber fully endorse. With firms working tirelessly to deliver for customers, drive innovation and invest in their operations, localised obstacles to growth can understandably frustrate and thwart ambition.

Having levers of power wielded by those with a clear understanding of the needs and priorities of the areas they serve can only be a good thing and help break down barriers to growth.

It is not just an idea that works in theory, it’s something we can see in practice in many areas of England – particularly those with established mayoral combined authorities, with devolved decision-making playing a key role in helping productivity growth to rise to such an extent that it now outstrips the national average.

With brilliant, often world leading, businesses located across the country, that’s a model that we can replicate anywhere - so long as we get the architecture right in terms of engagement with local and national government.

Beckie Hart is Yorkshire and Humber regional director for the CBI

While some of the language around devolution can sound pretty technical, the impact on the day-to-day lives of people – as well as the operations of businesses – can be truly transformative.

‘Spatial Development Strategies’ might sound a bit of a mouthful, but they are something the CBI has long campaigned for and in practice means more coherent regional approaches to various important strands of policy.

That includes delivering new housing, commercial and industrial development, along with the supporting infrastructure, energy and digital connectivity needed as we move towards a net-zero future.

It will also make it easier to improve transport and local infrastructure, and help firms to access the people and employment support they need to invest in and grow their operations.

Regenerating poorly utilised and unproductive space will also be hugely beneficial, as will giving regions the support they need on their journey to a low carbon and more environmentally resilient future.

Asking mayoral authorities to set out Local Growth Plans isn’t just vital for setting priorities and delivering accountability for regional performance, it will also form the backbone of the government’s new Industrial Strategy – our nationwide launchpad for accelerating growth. All eyes will now be on next year’s spending review to see how those ideas translate into practice.

With the year ending on a bit of a sour note after a raft of disappointing data, we must now put extra emphasis on 2025 as our year of economic renewal. For that to start in the cities, towns and villages of this country, we need meaningful devolution.

The government deserves credit for a delivering a white paper that looks well set to achieve that goal.