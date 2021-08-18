Angling Direct delivers robust performance as revenue rises to £38.4m

Angling Direct has stores in Leeds and Sheffield.

Angling Direct, which has stores in Leeds and Rotherham, reported revenue of £38.4m for the six months ended July 31, 2021, up from £32.1m the previous year.

The business said it was pleased to have made further progress in the period, despite all retail stores being closed at the beginning of the period until April 12, 2021, due to government restrictions during the third Covid-19 lockdown.

Angling Direct recorded strong sales growth in the first quarter of 54 per cent.

Measured against unprecedented levels of demand in the prior year following store re-openings on June 15, 2020, growth in the second quarter was 3.5 per cent, resulting in total sales growth in the first half of 19.5 per cent.

Andy Torrance, CEO of Angling Direct, said: "We are pleased to have delivered a robust financial performance in the first half of the year, building on the operational and strategic progress made last year.

"Despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, we have remained focused on driving operational excellence and taking our seamless omni-channel proposition to new and existing angling communities.

"Our market leading offering means we are well positioned to leverage the growing interest in fishing, and we look forward to further updating shareholders at the interim results in October."

Angling Direct said it board remains alert to evolving trading patterns as it emerges from the pandemic. The firm added that its strong balance sheet means it is well positioned to further invest in its strategy to become "Europe's first choice omni-channel fishing tackle destination".

---

