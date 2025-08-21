Angling Direct: New Bradford store to boost fishing product chain's performance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the company moved higher as it also reported stronger footfall in stores.

Steve Crowe, chief executive of Angling Direct, said the results showed “sustained progress” against the retailer’s targets.

The chain, which runs 55 stores in England and Wales, saw group revenues rise by 17 per cent to £53.6 million for the half-year to July.

Angling Direct told investors it had achieved “strong momentum” as rising online sales helped support a jump in revenues for the past six months.(Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

UK sales grew by 17.7 per cent, lifted by a 21.2 per cent jump in online sales to £20.6 million.

Meanwhile, sales from its UK retail stores rose by 15.4 per cent to £30.5 million as they benefited from “increasing levels of footfall”.

Angling Direct opened a new store in Chester in May and another site in Bradford earlier this month.

The company said it is “comfortably trading in line” with market expectations for the current year.

Mr Crowe added: “In the UK, we have continued to build on the strong momentum delivered in full-year 2025 by leveraging our digital and physical footprint to increasingly join up our omni-channel customer offer.