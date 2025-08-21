Angling Direct: New Bradford store to boost fishing product chain's performance
Shares in the company moved higher as it also reported stronger footfall in stores.
Steve Crowe, chief executive of Angling Direct, said the results showed “sustained progress” against the retailer’s targets.
The chain, which runs 55 stores in England and Wales, saw group revenues rise by 17 per cent to £53.6 million for the half-year to July.
UK sales grew by 17.7 per cent, lifted by a 21.2 per cent jump in online sales to £20.6 million.
Meanwhile, sales from its UK retail stores rose by 15.4 per cent to £30.5 million as they benefited from “increasing levels of footfall”.
Angling Direct opened a new store in Chester in May and another site in Bradford earlier this month.
The company said it is “comfortably trading in line” with market expectations for the current year.
Mr Crowe added: “In the UK, we have continued to build on the strong momentum delivered in full-year 2025 by leveraging our digital and physical footprint to increasingly join up our omni-channel customer offer.
“Our focus remains on delivering the best value, flexibility and service for our customers and we are pleased to have opened two new stores to date, and the new openings pipeline remains strong.”