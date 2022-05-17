Angling Direct, which has stores in Leeds and Rotherham, delivers record revenues

In the 12 months ended 31 January 2022, the group achieved revenue of £72.5m, which is a 7.2% increase on the previous year.

The group, which has stores in Leeds and Rotherham, said it had made significant progress on the development of the company's European distribution centre which opened post period end and is now fully operational.

Four new stores opened in strategically located, high density fishing catchment areas, bringing the store estate total to 42, the group said.

Specialist fishing tackle and equipment retailer Angling Direct achieved record revenue over the last financial year as it opened new stores to increase its market share.

Andy Torrance, CEO of Angling Direct, said: "The last twelve months have marked a period of significant progress for Angling Direct, both online and in store, in the UK as well as continuing our focus on key European territories. I am proud that despite all the headwinds our teams faced last year, we were able to continue to progress on all of our key strategic and operational priorities.

"Post year end, we were pleased to also see the opening of our new in-region fulfilment centre in Venlo, The Netherlands. We see a significant opportunity to continue to grow our market share through establishing our presence in Europe and this new facility will help to accelerate delivery of our strategic plans in a more efficient manner and ideally position us to become Europe's first choice omni-channel fishing tackle destination for all anglers, regardless of their experience or ability.