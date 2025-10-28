Anglo American: CEO says Teck merger ‘next major step’ in firm’s growth

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued alongside Anglo American’s third quarter production report, CEO Dunan Wanblad said the move would mark a “major” step in the company’s growth.

Anglo American announced in September that it had agreed a deal to merge with Canadian rival Teck Resources to create one of the world’s largest copper producers with a combined value of close to £40bn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement issued to the London Stock Exchange this morning, Mr Wanblad said: "Looking ahead, and building on the substantial value we have already unlocked through our own portfolio transformation, our agreement to merge with Teck represents our next major strategic step to accelerate value accretive growth, with the combined company forming a global critical minerals champion offering more than 70 per cent copper exposure.”

The CEO of mining giant Anglo American has said the firm’s merger with Canadian rival Teck will create a "global critical minerals champion”. Photo shows the Woodsmith project, courtesy of Anglo American press/media release.

The move comes as Anglo continues a bid to turn around its fortunes after seeing off a £39bn takeover bid from BHP Group last year.

The firm has also recently sought to sell off some of its divisions to focus on its core copper, premium iron ore, and crop nutrients segments.

Amongst the projects in Anglo’s Crop Nutrients division is the major Woodsmith mining project, in North Yorkshire, which is seeking to access what the firm says is the world's largest known deposit of polyhalite – a mineral used as a fertilizer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, Anglo American announced that it had raised around £1.85bn from the sale of its stake in Valterra Platinum, its former platinum subsidiary.

In today’s statement Mr Wanblad also hailed the firm’s recent deal with Chile’s Codelco, after September saw the pair implement a joint mine plan for their adjacent copper operations.

Mr Wabblad said: “Our recent agreement with Codelco to implement a joint mine plan for the adjacent Los Bronces and Andina operations in Chile serves as another example of delivering compelling industrial synergies as a means to drive our copper growth ambitions.”

His statement came as Anglo American announced its third quarter production rates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said its copper production had dropped nine per cent to 183,500 tonnes, in part due to lower production at its Collahuasi site. It said this was due to lower grades and copper recovery.

Anglo American’s iron ore production decreased by nine per cent to 14.3 million tonnes in the quarter, primarily due to an expected lower production from the firm’s Minas-Rio site, as a result of a planned pipeline inspection in August.