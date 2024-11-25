Anglo American: Firm behind Yorkshire's Woodsmith project sells Australian coal business

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement comes after Anglo American earlier this month sold a stake in its Australian coal joint venture for around £828m.

Anglo American’’s latest deal will see US coal mining company Peabody Energy pay around £1.63bn upfront, with £577m deferred, as well as £437m over five years in a “price-linked earnout”.

The company may also pay a possible further £358m linked to the reopening of Anglo American’s Grosvenor mine.

The move comes as part of a major restructuring effort from Anglo American, which was launched after the company saw off a £39bn takeover attempt from rival mining firm BHP earlier this year.

Anglo American also plans to sell off or demerge its platinum division and De Beers diamond division as part of the move.

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American, said "The sale of our steelmaking coal business is another important step towards delivering the strategy that we set out in May to create a world class copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients business.

“Through focus, asset quality and outstanding growth options, Anglo American will offer a highly differentiated investment proposition supported by strong cash generation and the capabilities and longstanding relationship networks that can deliver our full potential.

“We are absolutely focused on delivering that strategy and unlocking the associated value as we streamline our cost structures and create a much simpler, more resilient and more agile business that will enable full market value recognition.”

Anglo American also announced in September that it had raised around £307m after selling just over five per cent of its platinum mining arm.

The latest move comes at an uncertain time for the company’s North Yorkshire-based Woodsmith mine, located near Whitby.

Construction on the mine started back in 2017, with plans to open in 2027. It was taken over by Anglo American in 2020.

The firm announced earlier this year, however, that it would “slow development” on the project and make substantial investment cuts. Over 2,000 people had previously been working on the Woodsmith Project, but numbers are expected to be cut by about 60 per cent.

Mr Wanblad said in July that there was a “good chance” the project would reach first production by 2030 if the firm is able to meet certain criteria, including strengthening its balance sheet and finding a joint venture partner.

Earlier this month, however, Anglo American also announced that it would be closing its Scarborough office at Resolution House.

From mid-December, the company will no longer operate from the site, or from its site office at Wilton International.