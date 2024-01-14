Anglo Scottish Asset Finance, which has an office in Yorkshire, has completed a management buyout to take back control of the business.

The investment is backed by a consortium of UK-based funders, the company’s original founding directors, wider management team, existing employees, and contractual agents.

Founded in 2007, Anglo Scottish established its name in the finance brokerage sector. In 2015, the company was acquired by McMillan Shakespeare Group, a publicly listed Australian company.

The MBO will result in an expansion of the business’s presence in the UK as Anglo Scottish aims to develop a new funding option for customers while establishing new partnerships, joint ventures and strengthening relationships with current funding partners.

It plans to leverage new technologies and expand its capacity to secure new clients and support partner relationships in the industry.

The company has increased its headcount to 86 after adding three new divisions to the business, with newly employed staff based in Yorkshire, Scotland, Merseyside, London, and Devon.

Additionally, the company brokered over 12,900 deals in the financial year 2022/23.

