Animal feed firm I’Anson unveils its new plant in Thirsk

Animal feed manufacturer I’Anson Brothers has unveiled plans to build a new £12m production facility, as part of its vision to deliver a sustainable future for the business.

The Masham-based firm will build a new 23,000 sq ft facility at Dalton New Bridge, the next phase of the Dalton Industrial Estate in Thirsk.

Chris I’Anson, chairman and managing director of I’Anson Brothers Ltd, said: “This is an exciting time for I’Anson, and everyone connected to us.

“For the last 60 years we have been based at our Masham mill and have continually invested in new technology to increase production volumes and our efficiency.

“However, the physical limitations of the site mean we have reached production capacity, constraining our ability to grow.

“We are investing in the future of our business and this new facility paves the way for us to not only meet the increasing demands of our existing customers, but also provides significant opportunities for future growth and allows us to continue being a proud supporter of the local economy.”

Producing an initial 150,000 tonne capacity per year, with two production lines producing over 30 tonnes per hour, this increased production will enable the business to meet the growing demand of existing customers and expand its export operations.

I’Anson currently employs 80 people and the new production facility will initially create a further 10 new jobs.

The firm’s headquarters will remain in Masham, where it will continue to manufacture an extensive range of micronized feeds, specialty rations and horse feeds.

The new facility will focus on the production of bulk farm feeds, with the capacity created in Masham enabling the business to expand its UK and overseas sales of its British Horse Feeds and The Golden Paste supplement range, as well as continue to lead new product development.

The new facility will allow I’Anson to grow its existing network of local producers, farmers and suppliers from whom it buys a large proportion of its raw materials for manufacture.

The facility has been designed to be as energy efficient as possible.

It will include computerised operations to deliver precision usage of ingredients, variable speed control of electrical drives and vehicle routing to save road miles.

Solar panels and heat pumps will also be installed, boosting the facility’s green credentials further.

Sales director Will I’Anson said: “Chris and I are custodians of the fourth generation and this development enables the fifth generation of family and staff, an energetic, enthusiastic team to grow.”

He added: “The Masham mill specialist sales will continue the growth of micronized ingredients, coarse rations and the own label service that we are privileged to serve.”

Last year, I’Anson opened 25,000 sq ft distribution centre at Melmerby, near Ripon.

“The new distribution centre is an important part of our continued focus on quality and service,” Chris I’Anson said.

Dalton New Bridge is the new phase of Dalton Industrial Estate, which is home to companies including Wagg Pet Foods, Severfield, Cargill Provimi and the Wetherby Group.

Lindsay Ross, director of Dalton New Bridge, said: “We are pleased to work alongside I’Anson on this complex and innovative project.

“We believe that our site is highly attractive to suit dynamic businesses given its strategic location and ability to accommodate large scale operations.

“I’Anson are clearly demonstrating in this venture that they are fully committed to ensuring the future of their business in this area and we are here to help them.”

Supporting customers across the world as well as in the North

Founded in Masham in 1900, I’Anson has grown to become a leader in the production of animal feeds and has been based at its current mill for the past 60 years.

It supports over 3,000 customers locally across the North, nationally and internationally, exporting to over 40 countries worldwide.

The business is a supporter of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, assisting with funding towards night-vision goggles to enable the helicopters to fly after dark.

I’Anson has partnered on several research projects with universities including Glasgow, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham and Edinburgh.

The Masham-based firm also won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise – Innovation for its patented Speedi-Beet horse feed.