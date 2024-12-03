Animmersion UK partners with SystemActive to boost customer growth and increase VR adoption

Animmersion UK, a leading provider of immersive technology solutions, has announced a partnership with renowned VR headset provider SystemActive.

This collaboration aims to enhance customer growth and streamline the VR experience for clients of both companies.

Headquartered in Middlesbrough, Animmersion UK now integrates SystemActive's VR headsets into its virtual reality projects, with more than 200 units delivered to date.

The new agreement introduces a streamlined, turnkey solution that provides clients with headsets preloaded with a selection of demonstration software developed by Animmersion UK. This allows clients to easily experience the full capabilities and immense potential of VR technology.

Andrew Liddell, CDO of Animmersion UK and Toriâh Wilson (right), Head of XR Technology at SystemActive

Previously, clients were required to procure headsets separately and seek out a specialist company to supply the necessary software. Under this new solution, SystemActive provides the headsets and installs software developed by Animmersion UK.

This comprehensive package also includes remote management software, enabling Animmersion UK to push updates to the headsets and manage them remotely, ensuring a seamless and efficient user experience.

This process not only simplifies access but also increases the likelihood of clients commissioning custom software solutions tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, it ensures the quality and availability of both VR headsets and VR content.

Based in Heathfield, East Sussex, SystemActive is a leading IT supply expert with a strong relationship with headset manufacturers PICO and HTC. This relationship ensures competitive pricing, comprehensive support, and early access to the latest technologies.

Andrew Liddell, Chief Data Officer of Animmersion UK, said: “Our partnership with SystemActive marks a significant milestone in delivering high-quality, immersive VR experiences. By combining our expertise in software development with SystemActive's top-tier headsets, we can provide a seamless, comprehensive service that simplifies the whole VR adoption process and ensures clients of both companies have easy access to the best technology available.

“Our demonstration software effectively showcases the VR headset's capabilities, increasing the likelihood of clients commissioning custom software and purchasing additional units.”

Toriâh Wilson, Head of XR Technology at SystemActive, added: “This partnership enhances customer experience and satisfaction as well as increasing sales potential across multiple sectors. Simplifying the acquisition and setup process reduces barriers to entry, making it more likely that potential customers will proceed with a purchase.

“We are thrilled to partner with Animmersion UK to promote and deliver high-quality VR experiences, while both companies can leverage each other’s strengths, leading to mutual growth and shared success in this dynamic market.”

Animmersion UK is currently utilising VR headsets in various projects across multiple sectors, including education, training, sales, and leisure.