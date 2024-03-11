Answer Digital boosts its healthcare division with acquisition of Interneuron

It also provides private-sector companies with services ranging from data and software engineering to artificial intelligence and cloud computing.Interneuron provides software to healthcare organisations with its Open Modular Care Record, openMCR, which supports direct patient care in inpatient, outpatient, and virtual care settings.

“The breadth of the partnership between the two parties accelerates growth, and all roles will be retained.”Commenting on the deal, Richard Pugmire, CEO of Answer, said: "Bringing the two teams together will enable Interneuron to expand rapidly, by allowing them to focus on product development, with support for EPR implementation, data and integration services from Answer."Answer’s AI toolkit and award-winning AI implementation best practices will enhance Interneuron's cutting-edge product suite and drive significant growth potential. Answer, perhaps best known for incubating products and start-up ideas, now has a dedicated long-term product unit, which will enable us to deliver innovative, scalable solutions across all sectors."