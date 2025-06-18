AO World notches up record annual profits as membership scheme boosts sales

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group reported a better-than-expected 32 per cent rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £45m for the year to March 31.

Including its recently acquired Music Magpie business, underlying profits rose 27 per cent to £44m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group saw like-for-like sales lift 7 per cent to £1.11bn and said it was “confident” of another sales rise in the new financial year.

A general view of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London. Online electricals retailer AO World has revealed plans to use artificial intelligence and to offshore more work overseas in a bid to slash costs after seeing its wage bill surge. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

Sales were boosted by the deal to buy Music Magpie last October for around £10m, with AO World saying this added £30m to revenues.

It also hailed its membership scheme for helping drive sales, as well as moves to broaden its product range to about 9,000 items.