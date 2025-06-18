AO World notches up record annual profits as membership scheme boosts sales
The group reported a better-than-expected 32 per cent rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £45m for the year to March 31.
Including its recently acquired Music Magpie business, underlying profits rose 27 per cent to £44m.
The group saw like-for-like sales lift 7 per cent to £1.11bn and said it was “confident” of another sales rise in the new financial year.
Sales were boosted by the deal to buy Music Magpie last October for around £10m, with AO World saying this added £30m to revenues.
It also hailed its membership scheme for helping drive sales, as well as moves to broaden its product range to about 9,000 items.
But the group is facing a higher staff bill from the Government’s move to increase national insurance contributions and the recent minimum wage hike, revealing recently it expects about £8m in extra costs.