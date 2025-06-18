AO World notches up record annual profits as membership scheme boosts sales

Online electricals retailer AO World has notched up record annual profits as it highlighted the success of its membership scheme and surging sales.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 18th Jun 2025, 13:39 BST

The group reported a better-than-expected 32 per cent rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £45m for the year to March 31.

Including its recently acquired Music Magpie business, underlying profits rose 27 per cent to £44m.

The group saw like-for-like sales lift 7 per cent to £1.11bn and said it was “confident” of another sales rise in the new financial year.

A general view of the London Stock Exchange in the City of London. Online electricals retailer AO World has revealed plans to use artificial intelligence and to offshore more work overseas in a bid to slash costs after seeing its wage bill surge. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)placeholder image
Sales were boosted by the deal to buy Music Magpie last October for around £10m, with AO World saying this added £30m to revenues.

It also hailed its membership scheme for helping drive sales, as well as moves to broaden its product range to about 9,000 items.

But the group is facing a higher staff bill from the Government’s move to increase national insurance contributions and the recent minimum wage hike, revealing recently it expects about £8m in extra costs.

